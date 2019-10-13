South Africa

Body of UKZN student found burnt, allegedly by roommate

By Nivashni Nair - 13 October 2019 - 09:28
A UKZN student has been killed, allegedly by his roommate. Stock image.
A UKZN student has been killed, allegedly by his roommate. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has identified a student whose body was found burning in a bush on Saturday morning as 24-year-old Samkelo Zondi.

It is believed that the BComm student was allegedly killed by his roommate.

In a statement, the institution said the student's badly burnt body was found in a rugby field near the Westville campus.

"Risk Management Services (RMS) apprehended a suspect and handed him over to the South African Police Services," UKZN spokesman Ashton Bodrick said.

"The suspect is also a student at UKZN. Early reports state that the victim and accused were acquainted." 

It is alleged that security personnel saw smoke and the suspect coming out of the bush. Upon investigation, they found Zondi's body.

"We cannot continue to lose young innocent lives in this manner. Young people are supposed to focus and complete their studies and contribute to make SA a better place.

"We appeal to anyone with information to come forward and assist in this investigation," Brodrick said.

Murdered DUT student Sandile Ndlovu laid to rest

The killing of Durban university of technology (DUT ) student Sandile Ndlovu has shown that the institution is not a safe place for young people to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Slain DUT student to be buried in his home town

Slain Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu left his home in Mpumalanga with hopes of returning in a graduation gown but ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X