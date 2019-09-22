Varsities 'not places to breed criminals and lawlessness', says Nzimande after death of DUT student

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has called on the Durban University of Technology (DUT) to ensure that students are protected.

This comes after news on Saturday that first-year engineering student Sandile Ndlovu had died after being stabbed in the head during an on-campus assault earlier in the month.

DUT students have staged several protests at the institution in the wake of the attack, demanding increased security. The head of security at DUT has been suspended, although a spokesman previously said that it had nothing to do with the incident involving Ndlovu.