South Africa

WATCH | Three gunmen rob KZN service station

By Orrin Singh - 12 October 2019 - 14:35
Three gunmen were captured on video robbing a service station in Nseleni on the KZN north coast on Thursday.
Image: Screengrab from video

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of robbery after three gunmen robbed a service station in Nseleni on the north coast. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala on Saturday told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the robbery occurred at 1.15am on Thursday. 

"The complainant was working at a business premises when she was approached by three unidentified suspects," she said. 

The gunmen robbed the woman of cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot. 

In the footage, three armed men can be seen rummaging around the cash till while the shop's employee lies on the floor.

"The matter is still under investigation," said Gwala.

Robbers hit gaming lounge on West Rand

Police are searching for three men who robbed a gaming lounge on the West Rand on Friday morning.
News
16 hours ago

Police foil post office robbery and arrest seven suspects in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police, acting on a tip-off, foiled a post office robbery and arrested seven suspects in Butterworth in the early hours of Friday.
News
19 hours ago

Police swoop on suspects as they flee from Durban supermarket robbery

Swift police action led to the arrests of five suspects, aged between 17 and 24, shortly after a business robbery in Phoenix, north of Durban, on ...
News
17 hours ago

