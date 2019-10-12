South Africa

Robbers hit gaming lounge on West Rand

By SowetanLIVE - 12 October 2019 - 14:33
Three men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a gaming lounge on the West Rand. Stock image.
Three men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a gaming lounge on the West Rand. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Police are searching for three men who robbed a gaming lounge on the West Rand on Friday morning.

Roodepoort police spokesperson Capt Juanita-Anne Yorke said that three men had entered the 777 Game Lounge in Witpoortjie at about 11.50am on Friday.

"Two of the three suspects were armed according to eyewitnesses and they pushed the customers into the kitchen area. The three suspects then escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests have yet been made.

"A case has been registered at Roodepoort SAPS and it is currently under investigation. The detectives are hard at work following up all leads received," Yorke said.

Police foil post office robbery and arrest seven suspects in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police, acting on a tip-off, foiled a post office robbery and arrested seven suspects in Butterworth in the early hours of Friday.
News
19 hours ago

Police swoop on suspects as they flee from Durban supermarket robbery

Swift police action led to the arrests of five suspects, aged between 17 and 24, shortly after a business robbery in Phoenix, north of Durban, on ...
News
17 hours ago

Robber gets 20 years for breaking into home of a widow

A farm attack in Alexandria has ended with long jail terms for two men who accosted a pair of elderly women in January, Eastern Cape police said on ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X