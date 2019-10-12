Robbers hit gaming lounge on West Rand

Police are searching for three men who robbed a gaming lounge on the West Rand on Friday morning.

Roodepoort police spokesperson Capt Juanita-Anne Yorke said that three men had entered the 777 Game Lounge in Witpoortjie at about 11.50am on Friday.

"Two of the three suspects were armed according to eyewitnesses and they pushed the customers into the kitchen area. The three suspects then escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests have yet been made.

"A case has been registered at Roodepoort SAPS and it is currently under investigation. The detectives are hard at work following up all leads received," Yorke said.