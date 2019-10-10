South Africa

'Bus robbers' nabbed

By Dan Meyer - 10 October 2019 - 16:45
Five men were apprehended with an illegal firearm in one of the Western Cape's worst crime hotspots.
Five men were arrested for possession of an illegal firearm at a bus stop in one of the Western Cape's most notorious hot spots for armed robberies. 

Law Enforcement were sweeping Govan Mbeki Drive, where a series of armed robberies on Golden Arrow busses have been carried out, when they noticed the men sitting at a bus stop.

"They approached the males and on arrival one of the males was seen throwing an object into a grassy area. The officers suspected it was something illegal and secured the area and searched the area," said Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason. 

They discovered that the discarded item was a firearm, although it was missing a magazine or ammunition. They scoured the area for the missing components but ultimately found nothing. 

"The five suspects were arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm," he said. 

Dyason said that bus commuters are "routinely subjected to armed robberies", adding that it wasn't clear that they had the intention of holding up the bus. 

They were detained at Nyanga Saps.

