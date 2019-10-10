Busisiwe Mkhwebane to suspend remedial action against Ipid appointment

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will suspend remedial action against the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's [Ipid] appointment of Theresa Botha as deputy director, pending the directorate's review application.

“It is indeed the office of the Public Protector's standard practice not to oppose interim orders suspending the implementation of its remedial action, pending review applications of its reports,” Mkhwebane's office said in a statement.

The office said it agreed the remedial action set out in her report be suspended, pending the final determination of the review application.

Ipid officials have approached the Pretoria high court to challenge Mkhwebane's report regarding Botha's appointment.