Police swoop on suspects as they flee from Durban supermarket robbery

Swift police action led to the arrests of five suspects, aged between 17 and 24, shortly after a business robbery in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police on Saturday said the men allegedly robbed a supermarket in Chartford Road on Thursday afternoon.

"At gunpoint, the suspects demanded cash and cigarettes from employees. They robbed employees of an undisclosed amount of cash, cell phones, cigarettes, airtime vouchers as well as an airtime machine. One of the employees was assaulted by the suspects with the butt of a firearm. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle," police spokesman Brig Jay Naicker said.

Phoenix police officers immediately responded when they received a report about the robbery and an operation was conducted.

"Other law enforcement agencies joined in the operation and the getaway vehicle was spotted travelling towards Inanda.