South Africa

Police swoop on suspects as they flee from Durban supermarket robbery

By Nivashni Nair - 12 October 2019 - 13:40
A swift response by KZN police led to the arrest of a five suspects after a business robbery in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Thursday. Stock image.
A swift response by KZN police led to the arrest of a five suspects after a business robbery in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Thursday. Stock image.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Swift police action led to the arrests of five suspects, aged between 17 and 24, shortly after a business robbery in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police on Saturday said the men allegedly robbed a supermarket in Chartford Road on Thursday afternoon.

"At gunpoint, the suspects demanded cash and cigarettes from employees. They robbed employees of an undisclosed amount of cash, cell phones, cigarettes, airtime vouchers as well as an airtime machine. One of the employees was assaulted by the suspects with the butt of a firearm. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle," police spokesman Brig Jay Naicker said.

Phoenix police officers immediately responded when they received a report about the robbery and an operation was conducted.

"Other law enforcement agencies joined in the operation and the getaway vehicle was spotted travelling towards Inanda.

Police foil post office robbery and arrest seven suspects in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police, acting on a tip-off, foiled a post office robbery and arrested seven suspects in Butterworth in the early hours of Friday.
News
19 hours ago

"The vehicle was intercepted and five suspects were placed under arrest. Police seized two toy guns, gloves, an Okapi knife as well as the stolen property that were found in the possession of the suspects," Naicker said.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen at Inanda earlier this month.

"The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Verulam magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of robbery and possession of suspected stolen property," Naicker said.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers.

"Our reaction times to these crimes is very important and we appreciate the fact that most victims of crime contact police immediately which enables us to close off escape routes swiftly. We need to send a clear message to criminals that citizens will not take these crimes lying down and are working with police to bring them down," he said.

Robber gets 20 years for breaking into home of a widow

A farm attack in Alexandria has ended with long jail terms for two men who accosted a pair of elderly women in January, Eastern Cape police said on ...
News
1 day ago

Bloemfontein cop arrested for allegedly trying to steal and sell guns

A Bloemfontein police constable is expected to appear in the city's magistrate's court on Thursday, after allegedly trying to steal guns from her ...
News
2 days ago

Dumi Masilela murder accused 'confessed to crime'

A senior police officer has told the North Gauteng High Court that one of the men allegedly involved in the murder of actor Dumi Masilela confessed ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X