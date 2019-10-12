Police foil post office robbery and arrest seven suspects in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police, acting on a tip-off, foiled a post office robbery and arrested seven suspects in Butterworth in the early hours of Friday.

Police said they had received information about a possible robbery at the post office in Ngqamakwe, Butterworth.

“As they followed up and upon observation, they discovered that a number of suspects were involved and were already busy breaking into the post office. On realising that they were being followed by the police, the seven suspects attempted to escape but were subsequently arrested,” they said.

During the bust, which occurred at about 3am on Friday and involved an integrated force of police units led by Crime Intelligence, police seized a 9mm firearm and ammunition, two industrial grinders and two iron crowbars.

They also confiscated two vehicles that were apparently intended to be used as getaway vehicles.