Lesotho pastor shot dead for R10

Four men broke into an up-market lodge in Pretoria East's affluent suburb of Silver Lakes, shot dead a Lesotho pastor and ran off with two cellphones and R10.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the men after the bizarre robbery and murder, which took place over a week ago.

Maseru pastor David Jika, 46, from the Christian Revival Church, was killed when the men, with two of them armed with pistols, stormed into his room at Foundry Guest Lodge in the early hours of last Friday morning.

He and his wife, Lizzy, had returned from a church conference in Pretoria when the incident occurred.

Boschkop police spokesperson Const Yeroboam Mbatsane said police were investigating a case of house robbery and murder. No suspects have been arrested.

"The suspects didn't have their faces covered. They demanded money and during the robbery separated the couple ... several shots were fired due to the number of cartridges found on the scene," Mbatsane said.

The pastor and his wife were all by themselves when they were attacked, said Mbatsane.

"We do have incidents of house robberies in the area but this was one of a kind but we are treating it as a house robbery incident," he said.

Mbatsane said the couple only had R10 in their possession during the attack, which robbers took.