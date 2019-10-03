More than one million house break-ins in SA in a year

There have been 1.3-million incidents of housebreaking in South Africa, with some households being hit more than once.

This is according to Statistics SA's Victims of Crime 2018/2019 report released by statistician-general Risenga Maluleke in Pretoria on Thursday.

Maluleke said their survey found that only 48% of the incidents were reported to the police.

Maluleke said house break-ins tend to peak around the months of June, November and December.

June recorded more than 126,000 incidents while November and December recorded about 108,300 and 112,500 incidents.

The survey also found that there were 260,000 incidents of home robbery and 70,000 acts of deliberate damage to property.

Maluleke said the number of incidents of housebreaking, home robbery, hijacking and car theft were more or less the same as last year.

The report reflects the results of Stats SA's annual Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey.