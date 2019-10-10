'Time for cup victory for Amakhosi'

Having been on fire in the league, the Telkom Knockout could either have arrived at an opportune moment or prove disruptive to Kaizer Chiefs' brilliant Absa Premiership form.

As they missed out of the recently-concluded MTN8 by virtue of finishing ninth the previous campaign, Chiefs' cup credentials will be put to a test for the first time this season when they travel to Cape Town City in the first round of the Telkom Knockout, kicking off next weekend.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, who's played a pivotal role in Chiefs cruising to the summit of the log, doesn't think the Knockout can derail their early charge to the league title.

"It's time to win something, starting with the Telkom [Knockout]... even starting from the weekend game [the Shell Helix Cup against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium]. It's very important because every win motivates you to the next one," said Akpeyi on the sidelines of the TKO draw in SuperSport studios in Randburg yesterday.

"We hope that we [will] continue with this momentum because it will only take this momentum for us win trophies going forward."