Wage disparities laid bare as union prepares to strike at University of Johannesburg

Equal pay for work of equal value.

This demand is at the heart of a planned strike by National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) at the University of Johannesburg, which will start on Friday.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union had served the management of the university with a notice to strike. She said at the core of the dispute was the university's violation of the principle of equal pay for work of equal value.

"There are employees in the security department who are earning lower salaries than some of their colleagues, even though they do exactly the same kind of work and have the same responsibilities.