Major bank disruption planned for Friday: what you need to know

While Business Unity SA (Busa) is heading to court to prevent Friday’s planned bank strike from going ahead, South Africans have been warned to withdraw enough money to see them through.

Here is what you need to know about the strike:

Sasbo planned strike

The South African Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo) says it has planned a national bank strike for Friday over planned retrenchments in the banking sector.

The shutdown could potentially see 40,000-70,000 finance sector workers protesting.

According to the Cosatu-affiliated union, five major marches are planned throughout the country in Johannesburg, Durban, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth, and Cape Town. They are scheduled from 10am.

“Members living in areas where no march will take place can plan their own pickets with the assistance of their Sasbo regional office. Alternatively, Sasbo encourages all members to stay at home on this day,” said the union's general secretary Joe Kokela.