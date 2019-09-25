Labour court told that decision on banking strike must be made urgently

Questions over whether a notice to strike is valid two years after it was filed were at the centre of the Business Unity SA (Busa) argument in the labour court on Wednesday as it tried to stop a potentially crippling banking-sector protest from going ahead.

Busa wants the court to stop the protest, planned for Friday and organised by union federation Cosatu and banking union Sasbo. The organisations are striking over retrenchments in the banking sector.

Busa told the court that its application was urgent, and asked the court to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Sasbo warned this week that 45,000-50,000 of its members would go on strike to protest against retrenchments which had hit the sector. A second wave of protests is planned for October 7.

Sasbo said the protest had the potential to cripple the banking sector.

Busa said the central question facing the court was whether Cosatu and Sasbo could rely on a Section 77 notice of the Labour Relations Act which was filed with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) in August 2017.