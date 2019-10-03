Security unions urge state to intervene in wage impasse

Unions representing security guards have urged the government to intervene in their protracted mediation process with their employers to avoid a full-blown security sector strike.

Yesterday, unions entered a second day of mediation in an attempt to prevent a full-blown strike after wage negotiations collapsed with employers on September 19. Security guards who earn between R4,300 and just over R5,000, depending on their grades, are demanding that they be paid between R7,500 and R8,500 a month.

The employer has offered 1.1%, which translates to 23 cents per hour across the board. Unions have described the wage offer by their bosses as pathetic and unacceptable.

Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers' Union (Detawu) general secretary Vusi Ntshangase said all unions in the sector were united in their demand for a living wage.