Selfish SA banks are abusing 4IR

Tomorrow's strike by bank workers is long overdue. I only hope it won't attract criminals who often take advantage of such situations in order to loot and kill innocent people.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) won't be the last. Banks are abusing 4IR for selfish reasons, failing to observe the ethics that govern it.

If you retrench someone you have a responsibility to ensure that the person is equipped with enough skills to survive. Otherwise employees should be re-skilled to be in line with 4IR.