Selfish SA banks are abusing 4IR
Tomorrow's strike by bank workers is long overdue. I only hope it won't attract criminals who often take advantage of such situations in order to loot and kill innocent people.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) won't be the last. Banks are abusing 4IR for selfish reasons, failing to observe the ethics that govern it.
If you retrench someone you have a responsibility to ensure that the person is equipped with enough skills to survive. Otherwise employees should be re-skilled to be in line with 4IR.
What worries me about banks' conduct is the fact that they are making the mistake of assuming that everyone in SA is tech savvy. That's not true. We still have millions of illiterate, semi-literate and elderly people who don't know how to use ATMs.
Banks are shirking their responsibilities. Security guards are doing lots of ATM duties they are not paid for. ATMs need someone stationed there full-time.
The aim of 4IR is not to take people's jobs, if applied ethically. It's here to improve efficiency. It's supposed to work with people and not against them.
We are a third world country, for goodness sake. I hope sanity prevails and a solution is found. We have too many people who are unemployed and we can't afford to retrench more over something that is avoidable.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.