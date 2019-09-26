Cosatu and Sasbo set to appeal interdict halting planned bank strike

Finance union Sasbo will appeal a judgment by the labour court which on Thursday interdicted the union from engaging in protest action on Friday against retrenchments in the banking sector.

Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker ruled that Cosatu and Sasbo had failed to comply with provisions of section 77 (1) of the Labour Relations Act, which govern protests to promote and defend the socio-economic rights of workers.

Speaking after the judgment, Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela said the union leadership would explain to its members what the judgment meant.

“[The protest action] is not cancelled, it is suspended. We are not going to sit down as Sasbo and Cosatu to watch our workers exploited by capitalism,” Kokela said.

Cosatu deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe said the federation was not going to demobilise its members following the judgment.