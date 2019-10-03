'Show love and support to SuperSport United, Highlands Park'

Football fans should show their true love for the beautiful game by coming in big numbers to Orlando Stadium, where SuperSport United and Highlands Park will battle it out for the MTN8 final.

United's executive communications director David "Mazolman" Skosana pleaded with soccer lovers to support the Pretoria-based Matsatsantsa a Pitori and Tembisa club the Lions of the North on Saturday.

"We urge religious soccer lovers from Soweto to come in big numbers and show their support. It's not about where two clubs are based, but about the beautiful game.

"SuperSport and Highlands Park do not command support in Soweto, but we are hopeful that the love of football will reign supreme."

SuperSport won the Cup Competition in 2017 and lost to Cape Town City last year.