Human Rights Commission condemns attack on Joburg cops

The South African Human Rights Commission has condemned the attack on law enforcement officials in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.

Johannesburg metro officers and the police were responding to a protest in Rahima Moosa Street when they came under attack.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said shop owners in the CBD had embarked on a violent protest when the police wanted to confiscate alleged fake goods they were selling.

"These attacks undermine the constitutional mechanisms that are designed to enhance our social fibre and maintain the rule of law. All inhabitants of the Republic must abide by the laws of the country without exception and allow law enforcement officials to conduct their duties without hindrance," the SAHRC said in a statement.

The commission called on the minister of police and management of law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts to maintain law and order.