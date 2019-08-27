These are the most dangerous roads in Joburg - according to JMPD
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has identified the hot spots where most fatal road accidents took place in July.
At least 41 people died in crashes in July.
According to the police force, the areas where most of these deaths happened included Nasrec Road, the N1, the N17, William Nicol Drive, Elias Motsoaledi Road, Klipspruit Valley Road and Moroka Road.
Following the release of the statistics, Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba urged motorists to be particularly cautious in these areas.
"Our goal obviously is not to have any fatalities and we will continue with awareness campaigns and enforcing the rule of law," said Mashaba.
If you find yourself driving in these areas, in these regions, please be on higher alert.
Meanwhile, JMPD chief David Tembe reported on Tuesday that there had been a decrease in the number of disciplinary cases levelled against its cops.
"Misconduct has decreased which is a good sign, but officers who stop motorists and escort them to ATMs will be dealt with severely," he tweeted.
Tembe said it was unacceptable for officers to extort money from residents of the city and its visitors.
We can't allow our @JoburgMPD officers to extort money from the residents & visitors of the @CityofJoburgZA
The city also recorded 790 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol, 27 hijacked/stolen motor vehicles, 15 reckless and negligent driving, 17 cases of common robbery and 14 unlicensed firearms.