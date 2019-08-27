These are the most dangerous roads in Joburg - according to JMPD

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has identified the hot spots where most fatal road accidents took place in July.

At least 41 people died in crashes in July.

According to the police force, the areas where most of these deaths happened included Nasrec Road, the N1, the N17, William Nicol Drive, Elias Motsoaledi Road, Klipspruit Valley Road and Moroka Road.

Following the release of the statistics, Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba urged motorists to be particularly cautious in these areas.

"Our goal obviously is not to have any fatalities and we will continue with awareness campaigns and enforcing the rule of law," said Mashaba.