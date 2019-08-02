WATCH | Calm restored after protesters attack police in Joburg CBD

Calm had been restored in the Johannesburg CBD following a violent protest, police said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele said officers were at the scene on Thursday evening to monitor the situation. "The situation is calm. The police are monitoring the area," Mbele said.

Mbele said shop owners in the CBD embarked on a violent protest when the police wanted to confiscate fake goods they were selling.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said metro officers and SAPS police were responding to the protest in Rahima Moosa Street when they were attacked.

"Officers had to fire rubber bullets at the protesters to disperse them."

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

Rea Vaya bus services said Ellis Park buses remain diverted and the Fashion Square North station was still closed.