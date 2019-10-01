KZN police attacked by mourners at funeral of alleged drug dealer

Mourners pelted police with stones when they tried to arrest a group of men who allegedly fired a volley of gunshots during a funeral in Mpumalanga, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday.

According to SAPS provincial spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker, police were monitoring the funeral of an alleged drug dealer at Mophela cemetery when shots were fired in what was believed to be a gun salute.

“The police officers heard the gunshots during the funeral and they responded. They identified the alleged perpetrators and approached them. While police attempted to disarm the perpetrators, a group of mourners pelted the officers with stones and other objects, obstructing them from executing their duties,” said Naicker.