Nigerian police raid 'baby factories' and free 19 women and 4 children

Nigerian police have freed 19 pregnant women from "baby factories" in Lagos.

According to reports by the BBC, the women are lured by the traffickers who then rape them and force the young women to have babies. These babies are then sold for human-trafficking purposes.

A baby boy is reportedly sold for $1,400 (about R21,000), and a baby girl is sold for $830 (about R12,500).

Four children were also rescued from the premises.