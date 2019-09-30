Africa

Nigerian police raid 'baby factories' and free 19 women and 4 children

By staff reporter - 30 September 2019 - 12:53
Four children were also resued
Image: 123RF/vitalinka

Nigerian police have freed 19 pregnant women from "baby factories" in Lagos.

According to reports by the BBC, the women are lured by the traffickers who then rape them and force the young women to have babies. These babies are then sold for human-trafficking purposes.

A baby boy is reportedly sold for $1,400 (about R21,000), and a baby girl is sold for $830 (about R12,500).

Four children were also rescued from the premises.

'Human trafficking' brothel shut down in Kensington

An illegal brothel has been shut down in Kensington, Johanesburg after a tip an informant alerted the police on Tuesday night.
News
1 week ago

Man who lied about job to Karoo youngsters is convicted

A "recruiter" who lured young Karoo men into forced labour in Cape Town now has a criminal record.
News
1 week ago

