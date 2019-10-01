Luc who is making waves
Black Leopards coach Luc Eymael believes he has enough quality players at his disposal to turn the team into league title contenders.
The Belgian tactician, who joined the club last week, has had an immediate impact
after leading them to a 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic. Last season he was coaching army club El Gaish in Egypt.
Though he was not on the bench, his influence on the team is already showing. With the club having spent big in the recent transfer window to rope in big names such as Thuso Phala, Thabo Matlaba and Mogakolodi Ngele, a lot is expected this season.
"I followed the PSL even when I was not working in SA and I know that this team
has a lot of potential," said
Eymael.
"I have been impressed with what I have seen in training so far and I think this team can compete. Football is football and I don't see why this team cannot be a challenger in the title race."
Eymael has already shown he has the acumen to turn a team into winners in the PSL. Two seasons ago, he led Free State Stars to a sixth place finish in the Absa Premiership and won the Nedbank Cup.
Lidoda Duvha will face Mamelodi Sundowns at Thohoyandou Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm). Eymael praised Sundowns, calling them one of the best in Africa.
"Sundowns have a fantastic coach and very good players. They will be favourites again for the league title.
"In Africa and in Egypt where I was working, it is a well-known club. I will
prepare my team as normal and will go into the match having studied the opponent thoroughly."
The 60-year-old is hopeful that his work permit will be secured in time for him to sit on the bench.
"I am hoping it will be sorted out for the Sundowns game. We are busy with it, so let's see on Wednesday," he said.