Luc who is making waves

Black Leopards coach Luc Eymael believes he has enough quality players at his disposal to turn the team into league title contenders.

The Belgian tactician, who joined the club last week, has had an immediate impact

after leading them to a 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic. Last season he was coaching army club El Gaish in Egypt.

Though he was not on the bench, his influence on the team is already showing. With the club having spent big in the recent transfer window to rope in big names such as Thuso Phala, Thabo Matlaba and Mogakolodi Ngele, a lot is expected this season.

"I followed the PSL even when I was not working in SA and I know that this team

has a lot of potential," said

Eymael.

"I have been impressed with what I have seen in training so far and I think this team can compete. Football is football and I don't see why this team cannot be a challenger in the title race."