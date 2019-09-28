Rapist whose tongue was bitten off by victim gets life term

A convicted rapist who had a piece of his tongue bitten off by a victim has been sentenced in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to life imprisonment for housebreaking and rape.

The 42-year-old man, Bushi Koos Mohapi, also received a further 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Free State police said it was revealed during the trial that a 28-year-old woman had been asleep in her rented room when she was awaked in the early hours of April 6 2018 by a man instructing her to take off her clothes.