FS health department responds to yet another doctor attack
Merely days after a Free State doctor fought off her would-be rapist, another female doctor was attacked and robbed at the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein.
The Free State Department of Health said in a statement that the incident, which was confirmed by provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thandi Mbambo, the incident took place at around 5am on Saturday morning. The attackers made off with the doctor's cellphone.
They also threatened the security personnel who came to her aid.
This attack comes days after the attempted rape of a 24-year-old female doctor, who defended herself by biting the man's tongue so severely that he required surgery afterwards on Tuesday.
Subsequent to this incident, the health department had on Wednesday said it had increased security at the hospital, where staff had picketed to protest against "a lack of prioritisation of security for health-care workers" and the fact that "public hospitals had zero security presence at night".
"We are investigating the story in order to gather all the vital information that will help us to criminally prosecute and convict the perpetrators as well as to make Pelonomi a safe and secure place," the statement read.
"An investigation into this incident continues, but as of now, no arrests have been made," Mbambo siad.