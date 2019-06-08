FS health department responds to yet another doctor attack

Merely days after a Free State doctor fought off her would-be rapist, another female doctor was attacked and robbed at the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein.

The Free State Department of Health said in a statement that the incident, which was confirmed by provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thandi Mbambo, the incident took place at around 5am on Saturday morning. The attackers made off with the doctor's cellphone.

They also threatened the security personnel who came to her aid.

This attack comes days after the attempted rape of a 24-year-old female doctor, who defended herself by biting the man's tongue so severely that he required surgery afterwards on Tuesday.