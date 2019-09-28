Africa

Prince Harry to meet Angola's President Joao Lourenco

By Reuters - 28 September 2019 - 10:43
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited the minefield in Dirico, Angola on September 27, 2019, tracing his late mother Princess Diana's footsteps to draw attention to a country that remains plagued by land mines.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited the minefield in Dirico, Angola on September 27, 2019, tracing his late mother Princess Diana's footsteps to draw attention to a country that remains plagued by land mines.
Image: The HALO Trust / AFP

Britain's Prince Harry is due on Saturday to meet Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Luanda, as the first week of his family's southern Africa tour draws to a close.

Harry, his wife Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie landed in South Africa on Monday for their first overseas tour as a family, which has featured engagements including visits to poor townships and a meeting with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu.

But Harry has travelled alone to Angola, where he visited a landmine clearance project that featured in some of the most famous photographs of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Britain's Prince Harry travels to Botswana for next leg of Africa tour

Britain's Prince Harry was due to travel to Botswana on Thursday to visit conservation and health projects on the next leg of his family's southern ...
News
2 days ago

On Saturday, he will meet Lourenco in the morning in the presidential palace, before visiting a hospital to see the work of a project spearheaded by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenco.

The project focuses on preventing the transmission of HIV/AIDS from mothers to their babies in a country where high fertility, a young population and lack of awareness are driving infection rates up.

On Sunday the prince will move on to Malawi, again for his first official visit, though he has visited the country several times privately in the past.

Angola's Jonas Savimbi gets public funeral, 17 years later

In what is being billed as a rare moment of national unity, the historic leader of Angola's rebel UNITA movement, Jonas Savimbi, will get a public ...
News
3 months ago

Controversy erupts over Angolan warlord Jonas Savimbi's reburial

Angola's government and the main opposition UNITA party on Tuesday traded accusations over the handover of the body of rebel chief Jonas Savimbi, who ...
News
4 months ago

Angola to re-bury body of rebel chief Savimbi

He was buried the day after he died in Angola's eastern Moxico province.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
X