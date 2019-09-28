Prince Harry to meet Angola's President Joao Lourenco

Britain's Prince Harry is due on Saturday to meet Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Luanda, as the first week of his family's southern Africa tour draws to a close.

Harry, his wife Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie landed in South Africa on Monday for their first overseas tour as a family, which has featured engagements including visits to poor townships and a meeting with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu.

But Harry has travelled alone to Angola, where he visited a landmine clearance project that featured in some of the most famous photographs of his late mother, Princess Diana.