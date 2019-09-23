Trio caught 'partying' on booze stolen hours earlier in house robbery.

Three men were caught red-handed while having a party just hours after allegedly robbing a Summerstrand home and making off with a car, electronic goods and alcohol in Port Elizabeth.

The men, aged between 20 and 37, were caught after allegedly dropping off the stolen goods at a house in Rowallan Park and abandoning the car, reported HeraldLIVE.

Unknown to the robbers, the car, a Hyundai, belonging to an 18-year-old, was fitted with a tracking device, which allowed police to retrace the suspects’ steps.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the robbery happened at 6.50pm on Saturday and that the men had entered the house through an unlocked kitchen door.

“The 18-year-old was watching television when she noticed a man,” Naidu said.