Pedestrian killed by fleeing 'hijackers'
A pedestrian was knocked over and killed by alleged hijackers during a high-speed chase that ended with one of the suspects being arrested at the weekend.
Police were notified of the robbery after a man was shot and wounded in Mfuleni, Cape Town, and his red BMW was spotted shortly afterwards in the early hours of Sunday.
SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut said at about 1.30am police on patrol “reacted to a radio broadcast of a red BMW that was hijacked in Mfuleni, where the complainant was shot and wounded”.
“The vehicle was spotted and following a high-speed pursuit, where a pedestrian was knocked down and killed by the fleeing robbers, the vehicle came to a stop in Sheffield Road, Browns Farm.”
One suspect was arrested, while another escaped on foot. Police discovered a 9mm pistol.
In another hijacking incident in Cape Town, a suspect was shot and wounded as police gave chase. He was arrested when the vehicle came to a halt in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Sunday. Imitation firearms were seized.
“One of the suspects pointed [at] the SAPS members with a firearm, which prompted them to take action by wounding the suspect,” said Traut.
Once charged, the three suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in Athlone and Khayelitsha.
