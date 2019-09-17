Serial rapist sentenced to life for rape and murder
A 42-year-old serial rapist has been sentenced to 65 years in imprisonment and seven life sentences.
Joao Anthony Nzimande, also known as Joseph Nzimande, was sentenced after he was found guilty on four counts of rape and three counts of murder on Tuesday at the Southern Gauteng High Court.
Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said Nzimande was also found guilty and sentenced to 15 years for each of the four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
“The accused was operating in Ekurhuleni between 2014 and 2017. His continued evil deeds came to a halt in August when police hunted him down and arrested him,” said Masondo.
Masondo said in 2017, three women, aged between 24 and 44, were lured to the scene by Nzimande on the pretence that they would be offered employment as domestic workers, where on arrival they were raped, robbed and later killed.
“There are two surviving victims - a 24-year old and a 27-year-old - who were also lured the same way,” he said.
Masondo also said the accused is linked to another case of rape and murder in Mpumalanga, which he will be tried for later. Nzimande also has a previous conviction of robbery and possession of a firearm where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
“Police management have welcomed the sentencing of this habitual criminal who will spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Masondo.
