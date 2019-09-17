Serial rapist sentenced to life for rape and murder

A 42-year-old serial rapist has been sentenced to 65 years in imprisonment and seven life sentences.

Joao Anthony Nzimande, also known as Joseph Nzimande, was sentenced after he was found guilty on four counts of rape and three counts of murder on Tuesday at the Southern Gauteng High Court.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said Nzimande was also found guilty and sentenced to 15 years for each of the four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“The accused was operating in Ekurhuleni between 2014 and 2017. His continued evil deeds came to a halt in August when police hunted him down and arrested him,” said Masondo.