South Africa

Three teens arrested after shooting girl, 10, for her cellphone in KZN

By TimesLIVE - 20 September 2019 - 14:08
A girl was shot in her arm as robbers took her phone.
A girl was shot in her arm as robbers took her phone.
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

Three teens who allegedly shot a 10-year-old girl while robbing her of a cellphone will face attempted murder and robbery charges on Monday.

The trio, aged between 17 and 19, were arrested within hours of the robbery at Wembezi in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday evening.

"It is alleged that the victim was returning home from a shop when she was attacked by the suspects," said spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala. "The victim was wounded on her right arm. She was robbed of her cellphone and the suspects fled the scene.

"The injured victim was taken to a local health care facility and a case of attempted murder and robbery was opened at the Wembezi police station."

WATCH | Joburg motorist arrested for allegedly showing metro cop the middle finger

A man has been arrested after he allegedly showed a metro cop the middle finger, the Johannesburg metro police department said on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

Man bust for opening false case

A 37-year-old man who claimed he was robbed of cash and a cellphone was arrested after police discovered he had sold the phone himself.
News
3 days ago

Police officers were mobilised to search for the suspects and arrested them within hours. The cellphone was recovered.

They will appear in the Estcourt magistrate’s court on Monday.

It was the second serious criminal incident featuring armed teenagers within the space of a few days.

Four teens who allegedly hijacked a car from a motorist at knife point at Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape were arrested after trying to speed away from the flying squad last weekend. The suspects were between 16 and 19 years old.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X