Security guard killed over R270

A security guard was killed over R270 during a robbery at the Randridge Mall in Randpark Ridge near Honeydew.

Police spokesperson Capt Balan Muthan said the guard was shot in his lower abdomen during an armed robbery after six men stormed into Pep store inside the mall.

“They grabbed the security guard who was standing by the door and dragged him into the store,” said Muthan.

Muthan said the men went into the store and ransacked one till, stealing R270.

“They also allegedly robbed a customer of her ring. They shot the security guard after he pressed the panic button,” he said.

Muthan said the guard managed to prevent further money from being taken by his bravery to press the button.

“He was treated on the scene by paramedics, but later died in hospital, he said.

Muthan said the suspects got away in a blue Toyota Corolla and a white Hyundai. “No arrests have been made yet, but investigation is underway.