'I pleaded with her not to leave us', family of shot pupil speak out

A taxi feud has claimed the life of a 12-year-old pupil who was hit by a stray bullet in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, this week.

Rethabile Rapuleng, a grade 6 pupil at Mogobeng Primary School, was caught in the crossfire on Wednesday when a group of five men travelling in a Quantum opened fire on a 51-year-old taxi owner who was at the school to fetch his two grandchildren.

The incident took place outside Izibuko Primary School - a few blocks from Rethabile's home in Katlehong.

Rethabile was shot in the head when shots were fired by the men alleged to be from a rival taxi association to that of the 51-year-old taxi owner identified only as Mpongose. The taxi owner died on the scene.

Yesterday, Rethabile succumbed to her injuries at Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston, in Ekurhuleni, leaving her devastated mother Motshidisi, 29, numb.

The brazen shooting took place in front of primary school kids who had just returned from a school trip.