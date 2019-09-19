Grade 6 pupil was killed by stray bullet

A grade 6 pupil, shot dead outside a primary school in Ekurhuleni, was killed by a stray bullet, fired as attackers gunned down their intended target, an elderly man.

The Gauteng education department said the shooting occurred at the Izibuko Primary School in Katlehong on Wednesday afternoon, not Thursday morning, as was earlier reported.

The 12-year-old was a pupil at Mogobeng Primary School, also in Katlehong.

She was at Izibuko Primary to see a friend, who had returned from a school trip.

The man was at the school to pick up two grandchildren, the department's Steve Mabona said.

Witnesses said his attackers followed him and started shouting at him, before opening fire. He died at the scene.

The schoolgirl was rushed to a hospital with a head wound, but did not survive.

The slain grandfather was allegedly linked to the taxi industry.

Izibuko principal Bongani Ngwenya said they were “deeply shattered” by the shootings.