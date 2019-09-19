South Africa

Grade 6 pupil shot dead outside Katlehong school

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 19 September 2019 - 11:35
The education department has confirmed the child's death.
Image: 123rf/ tussik13

A pupil was shot dead outside a primary school in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni,  on Thursday morning.

The shooting took place outside Izibuko Primary School, the Gauteng education department confirmed.

"Unfortunately, this led to the death of a Grade 6 learner," said the department.

This is a developing story

