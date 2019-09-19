Grade 6 pupil shot dead outside Katlehong school
A pupil was shot dead outside a primary school in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday morning.
The shooting took place outside Izibuko Primary School, the Gauteng education department confirmed.
"Unfortunately, this led to the death of a Grade 6 learner," said the department.
This is a developing story
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.