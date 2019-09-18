Teen, three children shot dead as gunmen storm into house in Elsies River

Four people, including three young children, were shot dead when gunmen burst into a house in Elsies River, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said armed men forced their way into the house at Clarke Estate at 11pm on Tuesday and opened fire.

Three children aged between 10 and 12, and a 19-year-old were killed.

“Two women in their thirties, who are believed to be mothers of the deceased children, sustained serious gunshot wounds,” said Potelwa.

Police, including officers from the anti-gang unit, arrested two men early on Wednesday.

The suspects, aged 30 and 36, are expected to appear in court soon.

“The investigation is looking into all avenues including the possibility that the incident is gang related,” said Potelwa.