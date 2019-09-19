Women, men picket as President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on gender-based violence

She said there was also a need for houses and jobs for women when they left shelters.

“There’s absolutely nowhere for them to go and that’s why most go back to their abusive situations.”

Martin Gumpo, a children’s programme coordinator at St Anne’s Homes, an organisation for abused, destitute and pregnant mothers and their young children, said he was at the demonstration to show support for “our mothers, sisters, daughters, aunts, female co-workers, to say we have got to end gender-based violence”.

He said the biggest problems at St Anne’s Homes were lack of funding and space.

Waving placards reading “No means no”, “Respect her” and “Unsilence the violence”, the demonstrators sang and danced, as passing cars hooted in support.

In a memorandum addressed to social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, the movement called for government funding to implement the recommendations in the Commission for Gender Equality’s Investigative Report on the State of Shelters in South Africa.