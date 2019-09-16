Durban pupils suspended as they appear in court over fellow pupil's death

The two Sastri College pupils, aged 14 and 15, who were arrested in connection with the death of a fellow pupil have been suspended.

“The two pupils have been suspended. They are going to appear in court and because they are still minors, the process is not simple and transparent,” Kwazi Mshengu, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education, said on Monday.

Fifteen-year-old Moyeni Walter was shot in the vicinity of the school on Thursday and died in hospital on Friday.

His family on Saturday that they believed Moyeni was killed because he refused to give another boy money.

In a statement on Saturday, the school’s governing body offered condolences and counselling to the Walter family.

"We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the learner. We earnestly encourage the Sastri College community to keep his family in prayer during this trying time. Our school counselling department is assisting the bereaved family during this challenging time. School-based trauma counselling intervention is available to the Sastri College community to enable all to cope with this incident,” the SGB said.