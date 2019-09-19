Man accused of killing car guard pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a car guard in the Johannesburg inner city has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

On Thursday, Philani Mkhulisa appeared before the Johannesurg magistrate's court facing a charge of murder. Magistrate Twele read the charges to Mkhulisa, alerting him that they carried a minimum sentence of 15 years if he was a first time offender.

Twele then asked Mkhulisa what was his plea to the murder charge.

"Not guilty," Mkhulisa replied.

Mkhulisa' s lawyer Mr Chauke informed the court that his client would exercise his right to remain silent.

On August 7 last year, Mkhulisa allegedly assaulted car guard Solano Meswana in the Johannesurg inner city.

Mkhulisa had parked his car and when he returned, he found it broken into.He allegedly assaulted Meswana, accusing him of breaking into his car.

Meswana was declared dead by paramedics later that night.