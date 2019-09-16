Watch | White couple attack Bloemfontein woman in an apparent road rage incident

Mbhele said the man also returned and asked her if she wanted more of the beating and attacked her again.

She spoke to Sowetan on her way to the hospital as her jaw was aching from the beating and had bruises on her neck. Mbhele said during the assault the couple was speaking Afrikaans, hence she was not able to understand what they were angry about.

“I still have no idea what provoked the couple. My parents believe I probably did not drive correctly and was not aware of it. I was in shock and struggled to make sense of what they were saying. One white woman tried to ask them to stop, and the driver simply said ‘I can't believe that you are on her side’. That is all I was able to make sense of,” she said.

Taking the video somewhat helped Mbhele as she was able to get the registration of the vehicle and her friend recognised the woman who attacked her as a deputy principal at a local primary school.

Mbhele has opened a case at the Parkweg police station in Bloemfentein. She is unsure whether the incident was road range or just a racial attack.

“I actually don’t know. I just don’t understand why they would come out of a car and attack me like that. Even if I had made a mistake on the road, they should have stopped me from leaving and called the police.”