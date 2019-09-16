We pick our Idols SA top three and three contestants who might be going home

The Idols SA top 10 is finally here after weeks of waiting in anticipation.

It was such an emotionally-charged night dedicated to alumnus Thami Shobede, who sent shockwaves to the music industry after his untimely death last week.So the hopefuls gave us comfort through gospel classics.

Sowetan has filled three spots for contestants that blew our minds and are safe next week. We also picked three contestants that are in trouble of going home.

Top Three:

1. Micayla Oelofse

Micayla closed the night with a bang so much so that she had Unathi and Somizi in tears – at one stage I thought Randall was going to shed a tear. She knocked it out the ballpark with her rendition of Andra Day’s Rise Up dedicated to her mother who recently died. From her hitting every note to the glorious musical arrangement and Tshwane Gospel Choir backing her up, Micayla opened the gates of heaven.

2. Nolo Seodisha