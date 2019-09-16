We pick our Idols SA top three and three contestants who might be going home
The Idols SA top 10 is finally here after weeks of waiting in anticipation.
It was such an emotionally-charged night dedicated to alumnus Thami Shobede, who sent shockwaves to the music industry after his untimely death last week.So the hopefuls gave us comfort through gospel classics.
Sowetan has filled three spots for contestants that blew our minds and are safe next week. We also picked three contestants that are in trouble of going home.
Top Three:
1. Micayla Oelofse
Micayla closed the night with a bang so much so that she had Unathi and Somizi in tears – at one stage I thought Randall was going to shed a tear. She knocked it out the ballpark with her rendition of Andra Day’s Rise Up dedicated to her mother who recently died. From her hitting every note to the glorious musical arrangement and Tshwane Gospel Choir backing her up, Micayla opened the gates of heaven.
2. Nolo Seodisha
We were introduced to Nolo the Mzalwane (born-again) crooner. Taking on Joyous Celebrations’s Modimo Ke Lerato, Nolo reminded us that while the mood was somber in the theater, gospel music can be fun, pop and groovy. He delivered not just a great vocal performance, but he danced his way into the top 9 and we joined him. He made it looks so effortless and easy – a tough task for a musician. He uplifted you so much that you sold yourself the lie that you can do it just like him. By the time he was done, Unathi was speaking in tongues. Praise God!
3. Virginia Qwabe and Mmangaliso Gumbi. (Tie)
Mmangaliso came out of the blue to emerge as the underdog of the competition. A new Mmangaliso that we have never seen before, was born on the night and she demanded your undivided attention. She belted Benjamin Dube’s Ngangingazi like a pro. Virginia wasn’t a surprise, I expected her to shine on that stage. She opted for a Yebo Linamandla by Dube too. Her sophistication and ability to use the stage as she belted the song reignited her fire to win and why she’s a fan-favourite.
Bottom Three
1. Innocentia Sibi
I’m a huge Innocentia fan, but I’m afraid she’s in deep trouble. Coming from the bottom last week following her dramatic wild card phase off, Innocentia failed to take off. The biggest mistake she made was choosing such a big and powerful song such as Ave Maria. Between trying to mimic Beyonce’s take on the song and being pitchy, Innocentia fell flat. If she stays in the competition she needs to be more strategic with her song choices.
2. Nqobile Gumede
Nqobile looked radiant, but uncomfortable and unsure on that stage. She wasn’t convincing, she failed to use the stage and vocally she wasn’t entirely there. No matter how many times she chanted the line “can’t give up now” from the Mary Mary song of the same name, it seemed like she had thrown in the towel. Sending you hugs!
3. Luyolo Yiba
Luyolo was good, but unfortunately that is not enough when you are competing against hopefuls that are outstanding. His rendition of Fire to the Rain by Adele was forgettable. It was too safe and cold in some parts – he needed to inject some “je ne sais quoi” into it. He didn’t seem to connect with the song or audience for that matter. So, why did you choose it?
