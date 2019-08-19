Woman claims Muvhango actor punched her during road rage incident
Legendary Muvhango actor Dingaan Mokebe ka Khumalo was allegedly moered with a "hot take five" by a Joburg woman who called him a "f#@ng k****r" in a road rage brawl on Monday morning.
But Mokebe's alleged attacker, Chaan Botha, has disputed his version of events and says it was the well-known thespian who punched her several times in the face and told her that she was a "white b***h who deserved to be raped".
The two opened cases against each other on the day of the incident, which occurred on the Xavier Road off-ramp along Joburg's N1 highway.
Mokebe was arrested the next day at his Alberton, Joburg south home, and was told to appear in the Booysens magistrate's court next week.
Despite Mokebe having opened a counter case against Botha, she was not arrested.
According to police statements seen by Sunday World, Mokebe, who plays James Motsamai in the multilingual SABC2 show Muvhango, said he was driving his white BMW on Xavier Road heading to work when Botha wanted to cross into his lane without asking him, but he ignored her.
He claimed Botha insulted him and told him he must learn to share the road and called him a "f***ng k****r".
"The woman who was driving the Dodge climbed out of her vehicle and slapped the left side of his cheek and he didn't fight back," reads the statement.
Botha alleged she was driving from the N1 off-ramp onto Xavier Road when Mokebe drove past without giving her a chance to turn into the right-hand lane, which she used to go to work.
Botha added that as Mokebe drove past her, he wagged both his middle fingers at her.
Botha said that when she threw her hands in the air and asked him what was happening, he cut in front of her and blocked her vehicle.
She alleged that the former Speak Out presenter climbed out of his car and punched the windows of her car while screaming at her to step out or open the "f***ng windows".
"The complainant opened the window and he pushed her on the face saying she was a white b***h that needed to be raped," reads the statement.
Botha further said that she started crying and when she eventually got out of the car, Mokebe punched her in the face several times.
She alleged that he told her that he was going to his car to fetch a weapon which, according to pictures she produced, looked like a crowbar.
She reported the incident at the Booysens police station.
Botha told Sunday World that she was surprised Mokebe had opened a counter charge of assault against her.
Mokebe refuted allegations that he assaulted her and insisted that it was Botha who laid her hand on him.
"I'm taking this matter to the Human Rights Commission because white women cannot go around calling people k*****s and then go to the police and lie that they were violated because they know that the law is on their side," said Mokebe.
Police spokesperson Mvela Masondo said: "We cannot reveal the identity of the suspect because he has not yet appeared in court. But we can confirm that a suspect was arrested for common assault and was released on warning. He will appear in the Booysens magistrate's court on Monday [tomorrow]," he said.
"We can also confirm that the suspect opened a counter case against the woman at Moffatview police station. The case has since been transferred to Booysens police station for investigation. The woman has not yet been arrested."