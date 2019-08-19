Woman claims Muvhango actor punched her during road rage incident

Legendary Muvhango actor Dingaan Mokebe ka Khumalo was allegedly moered with a "hot take five" by a Joburg woman who called him a "f#@ng k****r" in a road rage brawl on Monday morning.

But Mokebe's alleged attacker, Chaan Botha, has disputed his version of events and says it was the well-known thespian who punched her several times in the face and told her that she was a "white b***h who deserved to be raped".

The two opened cases against each other on the day of the incident, which occurred on the Xavier Road off-ramp along Joburg's N1 highway.

Mokebe was arrested the next day at his Alberton, Joburg south home, and was told to appear in the Booysens magistrate's court next week.

Despite Mokebe having opened a counter case against Botha, she was not arrested.

According to police statements seen by Sunday World, Mokebe, who plays James Motsamai in the multilingual SABC2 show Muvhango, said he was driving his white BMW on Xavier Road heading to work when Botha wanted to cross into his lane without asking him, but he ignored her.

He claimed Botha insulted him and told him he must learn to share the road and called him a "f***ng k****r".

"The woman who was driving the Dodge climbed out of her vehicle and slapped the left side of his cheek and he didn't fight back," reads the statement.