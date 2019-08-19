Taxi driver up for attempted murder after 'road rage' shooting

A minibus taxi driver who allegedly fired a shot, wounding a bystander, in an apparent fit of road rage will face an attempted murder charge in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police, who heard a gunshot while on patrol in central Johannesburg, arrested the 39-year-old driver on the corner of Kerk and Troye streets on August 16.

“A 34-year-old male was driving a blue Toyota Corolla … slowly looking for a parking. He was followed by a white Toyota Hi-Ace [with its driver] hooting and shouting at him,” Capt Xoli Mbele said in a statement.