'I get scared when I see a middle-aged white male,' says actor punched in Makhanda road rage spat

A motorist who was punched and thrown to the ground in a road rage altercation at the weekend in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape says he is still traumatised.

Sivuyile Gcaba told DispatchLIVE: "I am having nightmares daily and get frightened every time I see a middle-aged male outside."

The 23-year-old drama graduate and actor said the driver of a white double-cab bakkie had bumped him from behind "while I was stopping at a red traffic light".

"When I got out to observe the dent, he was already out charging forward and started assaulting me," he said in an interview on Wednesday.

He was treated for his injuries at Settler's Hospital and discharged.