'I get scared when I see a middle-aged white male,' says actor punched in Makhanda road rage spat
A motorist who was punched and thrown to the ground in a road rage altercation at the weekend in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape says he is still traumatised.
Sivuyile Gcaba told DispatchLIVE: "I am having nightmares daily and get frightened every time I see a middle-aged male outside."
The 23-year-old drama graduate and actor said the driver of a white double-cab bakkie had bumped him from behind "while I was stopping at a red traffic light".
"When I got out to observe the dent, he was already out charging forward and started assaulting me," he said in an interview on Wednesday.
He was treated for his injuries at Settler's Hospital and discharged.
The incident was captured on camera by Rhodes University employee Anelisa Donyeli, reported DispatchLIVE.
Police spokesperson Capt Mali Govender confirmed the incident happened on Sunday at Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) and said a case of common assault had been opened.
In a video shared on social media, the bakkie driver can be seen holding a man while landing several upper-cut punches. The man is then thrown to the ground.
Two men in a Toyota Tazz, parked in front of the bakkie, climb out and attempt to intervene but the altercation continues until the bakkie driver accelerates and rams the Toyota out of his way.
No arrests were made immediately after the incident.
Gcaba is the son of the late Port Alfred and former Makhanda police cluster commander Col Vuyile Gcaba, reported DispatchLIVE.