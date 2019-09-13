Tiso Blackstar journos win big at 2019 awards

Judges said Hosken's work in the series on serial rapists showed the country no longer had investigators who tracked culprits and ensured successful prosecution because of poor pay and a huge workload.

Sunday Times chief photographer Alon Skuy won in the feature photography category for a series of pictures in a feature titled "A rare glimpse into an outlaw ‘Motorcycle Club’" published in the Lifestyle section of the Sunday Times.

Skuy's photo essay was described as consistent in its approach and aesthetics, and very well executed. Judges added that it represented the pinnacle of quality photojournalism.

In the multiplatform stories category, Anthony Molyneaux won for his investigative video "Hannah Cornelius - Kidnapping, mapping the murder and the killers" published on SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

Molyneaux emerged victorious in this category, judges said, because he stuck with the story, told it from multiple angles and made use of a number of tools which showed a gripping crime series.

Meanwhile, Tiso Blackstar Group titles were also nominated in a number of categories at the African Digital Media Awards 2019 on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE SA elections website 2019, was a finalist in the Best Data Visualisation category.

Vrye Weekblad, took the runner-up award in the Best Paid Content Strategy (incl. pay wall, membership or crowd funding models) category.

TimesLIVE won runner up in the Best Use of Online Video (including virtual reality) for a video titled "How a gifted young girl was kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story".

TimesLIVE was also a finalist in the Best Use of Online Video for a video titled "'Amstel! Hallelujah!' Inside SA's 'unconventional' churches".

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko congratulated all the winners, and editors who oversaw the work.

"We are very proud of our teams. This is the result of dedication, hard work and investment in content on both our print and digital platforms - Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and Times Select."

"Congratulations to everyone involved in making this happen, including our news editors, journalists and multi-media and visual journalism desks. It is a time to celebrate!" added Siqoko.