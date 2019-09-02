Awards for female achievers

Female athletes swapped their sports gear and equipment for glamorous wear on Saturday night to attend the Momentum G Sport awards.

The awards, which are usually held at the end of August to bring the curtain down on Women's Month, honour women in sport who excel in different sporting codes - and careers.

For the first time since their inception, the awards were accompanied by prize money, thanks to Momentum who were recently announced

as headline sponsor of the event.

CAF Women's Player of the Year and Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana, who plies her trade in China for Beijing BG Phoenix, was named Athlete of the Year, beating athletics queen Caster Semenya.

Kgatlana opened the score for Banyana at this year's Women's World Cup in France in June.

After making history by representing the country at the World Cup, Banyana Banyana were named Team of the Year.

Mountaineer Saray Khumalo, who in May made history by becoming the first black woman to summit mount Everest, walked away with Woman of the Year award which was accompanied by a R5,000 cash prize.