Local designer Thebe Magugu wins top international award

It has been a magical year for young Kimberley-born and bred designer, Thebe Magugu and his self-titled womenswear brand, and it has just gotten better as he has just scooped up one of the most-wanted awards in the global fashion industry – Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy’s LVMH Prize.

Over the last few months, we have all watched and cheered as Magugu became one of the leading voices of South African fashion by winning the International Fashion Showcase in London, and now he has beat over 1,700 applicants and claimed the ultimate prize.

“I can’t say this has been two years in the making: this has been in the making since grade 4. Every cell in my body has been geared towards my being a person in fashion and being a designer,” said Magugu about his winning year.