Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards nominations announced

Jakarumba, Mshoza, Lady Zamar, Busiswa and King Monada are just some of the artists to score big on the nomination list for the fourth annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards (MKHMA).

The awards have added two new categories this year – Best Upcoming New Age Kwaito Artist and Best New Upcoming Gqom Artist – on top of their usual 20 categories.

Jakarumba, Mshoza, Not Guilty and Drencko will compete for Best Kwaito Artist.

Best House Artist has nodded Lady Zamar, Simmy, Nokwazi and Masaladi.

Best Gqom Artist is an all-female affair with nominees Sho Madjozi, Busiswa, TDK Macasette and Moonchild Sanelly.

DJ Cleo, Spikiri, Shimza and DJ Tira will duke it out for Best Producer.