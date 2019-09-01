Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards nominations announced
Jakarumba, Mshoza, Lady Zamar, Busiswa and King Monada are just some of the artists to score big on the nomination list for the fourth annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards (MKHMA).
The awards have added two new categories this year – Best Upcoming New Age Kwaito Artist and Best New Upcoming Gqom Artist – on top of their usual 20 categories.
Jakarumba, Mshoza, Not Guilty and Drencko will compete for Best Kwaito Artist.
Best House Artist has nodded Lady Zamar, Simmy, Nokwazi and Masaladi.
Best Gqom Artist is an all-female affair with nominees Sho Madjozi, Busiswa, TDK Macasette and Moonchild Sanelly.
DJ Cleo, Spikiri, Shimza and DJ Tira will duke it out for Best Producer.
The coveted Most Voted Song features King Monada’s song Malwedhe, Manqonqo’s Eyadini, Sho Madjozi’s hit song Huku as well as Fetch Your Life by Prince Kaybee and Msaki.
The popular Best New Age Kwaito Song category is dominated by rappers with Cassper Nyovest nominated twice for his songs Remote Control and Gets Getsa 2.0. He will compete with Kwesta’s Vur Vai and Waya Waya by KO.
“It’s been a challenging four years, but God has been great to us. I urge all South Africans to support these young stars and preserve Kwaito and support our artists by playing local music,” said MKHMA CEO Perfecta Malinga.
The winners will be announced on November 30 at Big Top Arena in Carnival City.
