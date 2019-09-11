'My son's name cleared as his killer is sentenced'

The mother of a 31-year-old man, who was wrongfully accused of housebreaking, severely beaten and placed in a freezer by a popular East Rand DJ, has finally found closure.

Her son's murderer Mfundo Lerato Boikhutso, 34, was recently sentenced to 23 years imprisonment for killing Mphasane Mokoena.

Mokoena was beaten up and placed in a freezer after he was accused of breaking into a tavern in Kwa-Thema and stealing a TV set.

Mokoena's mother told Sowetan yesterday that she was relieved that her son's name has been cleared.

"Although the sentence will not bring him back, I just have peace because it was proven that he was wrongfully accused and brutally killed," said the mother, who did not want to be named.

The mother said her son was killed on June 6 2016 after he was dragged out while visiting his friend at his home.

"He was dragged into a car by the tavern owner Sidumile Ntshona and DJ Lovers [Boikhutso] who claimed a community member had pointed Mokoena out as the person who broke into the tavern and stole a TV."