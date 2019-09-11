Victimhood breeds desire for revenge, a vicious circle of victimisation

Knowing and understanding your environment: a laboratory for nurturing a problem-solving brain.

In Matthew 2:2, Magi from the east asked "where is One who has been born King of the Jews? We saw His star in the east and have come to worship him".

But when King Herod heard this, he was worried and troubled and sought a solution that would guarantee termination of the newly-born Jesus.

He ordered that all male infants be killed in order to obliterate anyone challenging his authority. The column discusses the vicious circle of victimhood and victimisation observed through rare events.

Here is a worrisome rare event that may shed light on our behaviour as biological beings in SA. It is an observation of geldings and stallions in the donkey kingdom.

It was in 1969 and I was about 12 when a long vexed village theory that explained mysterious still births or foetal deaths of foals - a young of a donkey - got finally resolved through observation of rare events.